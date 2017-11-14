Former WWE Star Thanks WWE Wellness for Helping Him Get Clean, Teases Possible Comeback

Nov 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Former ECW Champion Justin Credible took to Twitter today and announced that he is clean & sober, thanks to WWE and their Wellness Policy. The former Aldo Montoya, who retired from the ring in 2015, also teased a return to the ring in 2018.

Credible also posted a YouTube video to tease his comeback, which you can see above.

Below are Credible’s tweets:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal