Fans Engaged During Brock Lesnar Segment (Video), WWE NXT TV at WCW Venue, Total Divas

– Two WWE fans were engaged to be married during last night’s WWE RAW from Atlanta, Georgia. WWE posted this video of the “she said yes!” chant during the segment with Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and Heyman’s reaction:

– It was announced at last night’s RAW from Atlanta that WWE NXT will be running live events from Center Stage, the former home of WCW Saturday Night, on Thursday January 4th, 2018 as well as Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd. PWInsider reports that the yellow brand will be taping TV episodes on those dates. NXT has ran non-televised live events at Center Stage in the past.

– Below is a new promo for Wednesday’s Total Divas episode as Lana’s in-ring struggles continue:

