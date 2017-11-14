Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Sewell, NJ on December 9 for Cage of Death…with the annual Toys for Tots collection
Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Rastelli’s Kids Complex on
December 9 for its annual Cage of Death event, which also
features the 12th annual Toys for Tots collection.
Matches announced thus far for Cage of Death:
CZW Heavyweight Title match
CZW World Heavyweight Champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Joe
Gacy vs. Shane Strickland
Pit of 10,000 Thumbtacks
Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Tremont
Tickets are available at https://czwtickets.ticketfly.com/
Ticket prices are $40 second row/$30 third row/$15 general
admission.
Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the annual Toys for Tots collection at Cage of Death. Remember, every child deserves a Christmas.
