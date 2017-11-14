Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Sewell, NJ on December 9 for Cage of Death…with the annual Toys for Tots collection

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Rastelli’s Kids Complex on

December 9 for its annual Cage of Death event, which also

features the 12th annual Toys for Tots collection.

Matches announced thus far for Cage of Death:

CZW Heavyweight Title match

CZW World Heavyweight Champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Joe

Gacy vs. Shane Strickland

Pit of 10,000 Thumbtacks

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Tremont

Tickets are available at https://czwtickets.ticketfly.com/

Ticket prices are $40 second row/$30 third row/$15 general

admission.

Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the annual Toys for Tots collection at Cage of Death. Remember, every child deserves a Christmas.

