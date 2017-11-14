Chandler Park

Real name: Julian Micevski

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 236 lbs.

Date of birth: September 20, 1989

From: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Pro debut: November 12, 2006

Trained by: Adam Flash, Ernie Moore, & Michael Elgin

Finishing move: Head Shot

Biography

– The Monster Mafia (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) captured the PWG Tag Team titles in Reseda, CA, on May 22, 2015.

– On September 22, 2017, Ethan Page and ACH defeated Anthony Henry & James Drake for the EVOLVE Tag Team titles in Detroit, MI.

– Page debuted as Chandler Park in Impact Wrestling in November 2017.

