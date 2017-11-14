Big Invasion Angle Ends Tonight’s Survivor Series Go-Home Edition of SmackDown (Photos, Video)

Nov 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC, which was the final show before Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, saw the RAW roster finally get revenge on the SmackDown roster for the recent “Under Siege” attacks.

The big brawl started when The Shield interfered in the SmackDown main event, which saw The New Day take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This led to Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and other red brand Superstars destroying blue brand Superstars, including Team Captain Shane McMahon. SmackDown went off the air with Team RAW standing tall while Team SmackDown struggled to recover.

You can check out the current Survivor Series card for Sunday at this link.

Below are photos, videos and Twitter reactions from tonight’s big angle:

See you Sunday … #Raw #SurvivorSeries

A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal