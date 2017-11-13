WWE NXT Superstar In a Movie, Photos from Sheamus Signing, More on Tonight’s RAW

Nov 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Cathy Kelley looks at tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW from Atlanta in this new video:

– WWE NXT Superstar Chad Lail (Gunner) will be appearing in the upcoming “Game Night” comedy movie that comes out on March 2nd, 2018. The US Marine will star along side Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus drew a big crowd at Cricket in Atlanta earlier today to promote tonight’s RAW. Below are a few photos:

