This Day In Wrestling History – November 13th

1992 – In a Hospital Elimination Match, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeat The Heavenly Bodies (Tom Prichard & Stan Lane), to win the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Tag Team Championship.

1993 – ECW’s first November to Remember event is held at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, in front of 1,492 fans.

– Salvatore Bellomo defeats Rockin’ Rebel by forfeit.

– The Sandman and Jim Neidhart fight to a no-contest.

– The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeat Badd Company (Paul Diamond & Pat Tanaka).

– Kevin Sullivan defeats Tommy Cairo.

– Malia Hosaka defeats Sherri Martel by disqualification.

– The Suicide Blondes (Johnny Hotbody & Tony Stetson) defeat The Bad Breed (Axl & Ian Rotten).

– Johnny Gunn & Tommy Dreamer defeat The Suicide Blondes (Hotbody & Stetson), to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

– The Tazmaniac defeats Tommy Dreamer.

– Mr. Hughes defeats Johnny Gunn.

– Sabu & Road Warrior Hawk defeat Terry Funk & King Kong Bundy. Sabu pins Funk, to win the ECW World Television Championship.

1995 – At an New Japan event in Tokyo, Kensuke Sasaki defeats Sting, to win the WCW United States Championship.

1998 – Bestia Salvaje & Scorpio Jr. defeat El Satanico & Dr. Wagner Jr., to win the vacant CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2000 – On Monday Nitro from London, England, Lance Storm defeats General Rection, to win the WCW United States Championship.

2004 – Ryusuke Taguchi defeats Katsuhiko Nakajima, to win New Japan’s Young Lion Cup.

2005 – Former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero passes away from heart failure, at the age of 38. Guerrero won titles in AAA, ECW, WCW, and WWF/E. He was posthumously inducted into the several Hall of Fames; the AAA Hall of Fame in 2008, ECW’s Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2015, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2006, and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. Guerrero shocked the wrestling world by defeating Brock Lesnar, for the WWE Championship at the 2004 No Way Out pay-per-view. Tributes were paid to Guerrero by several wrestling promotions, including TNA, CZW and ROH, with WWE also dedicating the following week’s RAW & SmackDown episodes to Guerrero.

2005 – TNA’s inaugural Genesis pay-per-view is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 900 fans. Despite never wrestling for TNA, the event was dedicated to WWE’s Eddie Guerrero, who had passed away earlier the same day. The event also marked the TNA debut of Christian Cage.

Pre-Show Matches:

– Shark Boy defeats Nigel McGuinness.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Diamonds in the Rough (David Young, Simon Diamond, & Elix Skipper) defeat Lance Hoyt and The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas).

Genesis PPV:

– Raven defeats P.J. Polaco.

– In a Six-Sided Stick Fight, 3Live Kru (Ron Killings, B.G. James, & Konnan) defeat Team Canada (A-1, Eric Young, & Bobby Roode). Kip James served as special guest referee.

– Monty Brown defeats Jeff Hardy.

– In an Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match, Team Ministry (Alex Shelley, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, & Roderick Strong) defeat Austin Aries, Sonjay Dutt, Chris Sabin, & Matt Bentley.

– In a No Disqualification Match, Abyss (with James Mitchell) defeats Sabu.

– AJ Styles defeats Petey Williams (with A-1), to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Rhino and Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) defeat Jeff Jarrett and America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm).

2006 – On Monday Night RAW from Manchester, England, Jeff Hardy defeats Johnny Nitro, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Nitro had just beaten Hardy for the title one week earlier. In another title change, Rated-RKO (Edge & Randy Orton) defeat Ric Flair & Roddy Piper, to win the World Tag Team Championship.

2011 – TNA Turning Point is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– Robbie E. (with Robbie T.) defeats Eric Young, to win the TNA Television Championship.

– In a Six-Person Inter-gender Match, Mexican America (Anarquia, Hernandez, & Sarita) defeat Ink, Inc. (Toxxin, Shannon Moore, & Jesse Neal). Mexican America retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Three-Way Match, Austin Aries defeats Kid Kash and Jesse Sorensen, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– Rob Van Dam defeats Christopher Daniels, in a No Disqualification Match.

– Crimson vs. Matt Morgan ends in a double disqualification.

– Abyss & Mr. Anderson defeat Immortal (Bully Ray & Scott Steiner).

– Gail Kim (with Karen Jarrett & Madison Rayne) defeats Velvet Sky, to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.

– Jeff Hardy defeats Jeff Jarrett (with Karen Jarrett).

– Bobby Roode defeats AJ Styles, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2012 – Tama Tonga & Damian el Terrible defeat Atlantis & Diamante Azul, to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2016 – In a Four-Way Elimination Match, Catch Point (Fred Yehi & Tracy Williams) defeat Drew Gulak & Tony Nese, Chris Hero & Dustin, and The Gatekeepers (Flex Rumblecrunch & Blaster McMassive), to win the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship.

2016 – At SHIMMER 89, Tessa Blanchard & Vanessa Kraven defeat Heidi Lovelace & Evie, to win the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship.

2016 – At SHIMMER 90, Mercedes Martinez defeats Kellie Skater, to win the SHIMMER Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former SHIMMER Champion & current NXT assistant head coach, Sara Del Rey (37 years old); former Big Japan Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champion Mike Samples (53 years old); former WCW wrestler Ice Train (50 years old); Singh brother Sunil (33 years old); current GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion, Daisuke Harada (31 years old); and 7-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion & current IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi (41 years old).

