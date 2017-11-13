Survivor Series Start Time & Pre-show News, The Rock – Under Armour, WWE Top 10

Nov 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest Survivor Series returns:

– Renee Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg have been confirmed for the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on Sunday, which begins at 5pm EST. For those who missed it, the Survivor Series pay-per-view will begin at 7pm EST and will run four hours this year. A thirty-minute pre-show has also been confirmed for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” on Saturday night, beginning at 7:30pm EST.

– The Rock revealed in this new Instagram video that his latest “Project Rock” collection with Under Armour was a big success. Their latest line together was just launched this past Thursday. The Great One noted that his new Rock Delta sneakers are the best-selling Under Armour shoes of 2017 so far. He posted the following:

Walk of Pain. Shame. Whatevs.
Huge THANK YOU for a massively successful #ProjectRock @underarmour USDNA Collection launch. Thrilled you love the gear around the world.
Train hard. Stay strong #ProjectRock #RockDeltas *Link in my bio

