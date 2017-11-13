Spoilers on This Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Survivor Series

As noted, WWE has announced The Shield vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Atlanta. PWInsider reports that there have been several re-writes during the afternoon and originally planned was a MizTV segment with The Bar, that would have led to the six-man.

We can confirm that Paige is backstage but there’s no word yet on her role for tonight’s show. There’s been speculation on Paige getting the final Team RAW spot but word is that Bayley will be getting the spot. She’s set to compete in a Triple Threat with Dana Brooke and Mickie James tonight for the spot.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is also backstage and his segment will feature a reaction to his new Survivor Series opponent, WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Regarding this week’s SmackDown, some RAW Superstars have been told that they will be working the blue brand show in Charlotte, NC tomorrow night. The Shield and other male & female Superstars will be appearing for the final Survivor Series build.

Finally, word from RAW is that Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will air on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show this Sunday.

