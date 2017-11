SHIMMER Volume 97 Results – 11/11/17 – Berwyn, Illinois

1. Aoi Kizuki defeated Veda Scott

2. Courtney Rush and Dust defeated The Sinister Sweethearts (Samantha Heights and Brittany Blake)

3. Britt Baker defeated Zoe Lucas

4. LuFisto defeated Rachael Ellering

5. Candice LeRae defeated Charli Evans

6. Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Hudson Envy

7. Cheerleader Melissa defeated Chelsea Green

8. Nicole Savoy defeated Saraya Knight

9. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match

Leva Bates and Delilah Doom defeated Mount Tessa (Tessa Blanchard and Vanessa Kraven) (c)

10. Heart Of SHIMMER Championship Match

Shazza McKenzie (c) defeated Kellyanne

11. Aja Kong defeated Mia Yim

12. SHIMMER Championship Match

Mercedes Martinez (c) defeated Hikaru Shida

