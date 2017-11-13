Sasha Banks talks about her goals: “My main goal is to feature in the main event of WrestleMania”

“My main goal is to feature in the main event of WrestleMania. It is the biggest dream of any WWE wrestler and although there has never been an all-woman main event, I think it is about time. We have already done great things like the Money in the Bank this year and it is my goal to create history by headlining the biggest show of the company.”

Source: hindustantimes.com

