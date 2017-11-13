ROH “Elite” Results – 11/11/17 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

1. Women Of Honor Match

Rain defeated Brandi Rhodes

2. Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young defeated Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni and Shaheem Ali)

3. Three-Way Match

Jonathan Gresham defeated Josh Woods and Simon Grimm

4. Punishment Martinez defeated Shane Taylor

5. Three-Way Tag Team Match

Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) defeated BULLET CLUB (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) and The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

6. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara) defeated Warburger (Cheeseburger and Hanson)

7. ROH World Tag Team Title Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

8. Matt Taven besiegt Flip Gordon

9. ROH World Title Match

Cody (c) defeated Rocky Romero

10. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, and Kenny King defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

