RISE 5 – Rising Sun Results – 11/10/17 – Berwyn, Illinois

1. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Samara, Trixie Tash, and Paloma Star defeated London Ali, Savannah Stone, and Robyn

2. Hyan defeated Indi Hartwell

3. Layne Rosario defeated Lufisto

4. Heather Monroe defeated Renee Michelle

5. Jewells Malone defeated Hawlee Layne

6. The Sinister Sweethearts (Samantha Heights and Brittany Blake) defeated Valentina Loca and ACR

7. Allie Kat defeated Tasha Steelz

8. Cheerleader Melissa defeated Zoe Lucas

9. Four-Way Match

Saraya Knight defeated Miranda Salinas, Ray Lyn, and Karen Q

10. Nicole Savoy defeated Kylie Ray

11. Taya Valkyrie defeated Hudson Envy

12. Shazza McKenzie defeated Thunder Rosa

13. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Aja Kong, Charli Evans, and Jessica Troy defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto, Rachael Ellering, and Dynamite DiDi

14. Phoenix of RISE Championship

Delilah Doom defeated Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo, Kikyo, Dust, and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

