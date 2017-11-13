PROGRESS “Chapter 57: Enter Smiling” Results – 11/12/17 – Manchester, England

1. Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins defeated Jack Sexsmith and Matt Riddle

2. Joe Coffey defeated Doug Williams

3. Four-Way Match

Alex Windsor defeated Candyfloss, Dahlia Black, and Jinny

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate) defeated Joseph Conners & Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) (via Disqualification)

5. PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match

CCK (Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos) (c) defeated Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER)

6. Keith Lee defeated Morgan Webster

7. PROGRESS World Title Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated Mark Andrews

