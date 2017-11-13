Primal Conflict Wrestling returns to Harper’s Ferry, WV on November 18, annual food drive for Jefferson County Community Ministries

Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event. Fans that

bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5

off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All

donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

The card is set for “A Night To Remember XI” and what an

event we have on tap for you! Get your tickets NOW at

www.primalconflictwrestling.com/tickets.html We are down to

less than 20 Front Row tickets, so get yours TODAY!

Primal Conflict Wrestling presents “A Night To Remember XI”

Presented by:

Little Caesars Pizza- Ranson, WV

Regional Bonding

Saturday, November 18, 2017

VIP Meet & Greet at 6pm

Doors Open at 6:30pm for General Admission

7:30 pm Bell Time

Harpers Ferry KOA

343 Campground Road

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Primal Conflict Wrestling Champion KEN DIXON vs. FENIX FURY

Former WWE star fka MORDECAI vs. Former WWE/ECW star STEVIE RICHARDS

Primal Conflict Wrestling Tag Team Champions PUNK ROCK ALL-

STARS vs. LOGAN EASTON LAROUX/ MYSTERY PARTNER

Primal Conflict Wrestling Television Champion NAPALM VS.

“Thee Human Terminator” MARCELLUS PRIME

Ultimate Elimination Match:

DIRTY MONEY, DOUG DELICIOUS, JIMMY JANNETTY, BOBBY SHIELDS, & NUI TOFIGA vs. THE DOLL DYNASTY ( “The Thoroughbred” SEAN STUDD, G-FED, “The Mempho MoFo” MARK BRAVURA, “The Pain Train” PRESTON QUINN, & MUSTAFA AZIZ

***Ladies Action***

DELILAH BLUE vs. ANNA DIAZ

CHUCK LENNOX vs. LOR DIAZ

Ticket Info:

VIP Front Row- $25 In Advance;

VIP Second Row- $20 In Advance;

VIP Third Row- $15 In Advance;

General Admission- $10 In Advance

* All Tickets $5 more at the door

** VIP tickets include Reserved seat, Early Entry into Meet

& Greet; and $5 Discount on Primal Conflict Wrestling

Merchandise

*** There is an additional charge for photographs and

autographs, as set by individual talents.

Advance Tickets on sale NOW at

www.primalconflictwrestling.com

For Media Requests and Sponsorship Opportunities contact

primalconflictwrestling@live.com

