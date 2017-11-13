Primal Conflict Wrestling returns to Harper’s Ferry, WV on November 18, annual food drive for Jefferson County Community Ministries
Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event. Fans that
bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5
off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All
donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.
The card is set for “A Night To Remember XI” and what an
event we have on tap for you! Get your tickets NOW at
www.primalconflictwrestling.com/tickets.html We are down to
less than 20 Front Row tickets, so get yours TODAY!
Primal Conflict Wrestling presents “A Night To Remember XI”
Presented by:
Little Caesars Pizza- Ranson, WV
Regional Bonding
Saturday, November 18, 2017
VIP Meet & Greet at 6pm
Doors Open at 6:30pm for General Admission
7:30 pm Bell Time
Harpers Ferry KOA
343 Campground Road
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Primal Conflict Wrestling Champion KEN DIXON vs. FENIX FURY
Former WWE star fka MORDECAI vs. Former WWE/ECW star STEVIE RICHARDS
Primal Conflict Wrestling Tag Team Champions PUNK ROCK ALL-
STARS vs. LOGAN EASTON LAROUX/ MYSTERY PARTNER
Primal Conflict Wrestling Television Champion NAPALM VS.
“Thee Human Terminator” MARCELLUS PRIME
Ultimate Elimination Match:
DIRTY MONEY, DOUG DELICIOUS, JIMMY JANNETTY, BOBBY SHIELDS, & NUI TOFIGA vs. THE DOLL DYNASTY ( “The Thoroughbred” SEAN STUDD, G-FED, “The Mempho MoFo” MARK BRAVURA, “The Pain Train” PRESTON QUINN, & MUSTAFA AZIZ
***Ladies Action***
DELILAH BLUE vs. ANNA DIAZ
CHUCK LENNOX vs. LOR DIAZ
Ticket Info:
VIP Front Row- $25 In Advance;
VIP Second Row- $20 In Advance;
VIP Third Row- $15 In Advance;
General Admission- $10 In Advance
* All Tickets $5 more at the door
** VIP tickets include Reserved seat, Early Entry into Meet
& Greet; and $5 Discount on Primal Conflict Wrestling
Merchandise
*** There is an additional charge for photographs and
autographs, as set by individual talents.
Advance Tickets on sale NOW at
www.primalconflictwrestling.com
For Media Requests and Sponsorship Opportunities contact
primalconflictwrestling@live.com