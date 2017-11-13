Pre-sale code for WrestleMania 34 tickets

The pre-sale for WrestleMania 34 kicks off on Wednesday at 11AM EST on Ticketmaster.com and fans can “skip the line” and purchase a ticket using the code WWEFAN.

Several other codes will be available throughout the week which do not necessarily mean they will unlock different seating sections of the stadium.

Prices are $35, $50, $75, $100, $150, $175, $200, $250, $350, $450, $850, $1,000, and $2000. All prices do not include other taxes and fees. The seat map of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome follows the traditional stadium layout with a long entrance ramp and a large stage across the south side of the Superdome. Seats behind the stage will not be utilized.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster.com on November 17 at 11AM EST.

Wrestling-Online.com is offering accommodation at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans with rates at nearly 50% discount from the going rate at the hotel during WrestleMania weekend.





