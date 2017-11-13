NOAH “Global League 2017 – Day 13” Results – 11/12/17 – Matsuyama, Japan

Nov 13, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Cody Hall besiegt Jyunta Miyawaki

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Hi69, Yoshinari Ogawa, and Minoru Tanaka defeated Hajime Ohara, Hitoshi Kumano, and Masao Inoue

3. Masa Kitamiya defeated Sheldon Jean

4. GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude
Mohammed Yone, Tadasuke, and YO-HEY defeated Go Shiozaki, Daisuke Harada, and HAYATA besiegen

5. Global League 2017 – Block A
Masa Kitamiya [6] defeated Yuji Okabayashi [0] (via No-Show)

6. Global League 2017 – Block B
Katsuhiko Nakajima [7] defeated Akitoshi Saito [4]

7. Global League 2017 – Block B
Atsushi Kotoge [6] defeated Quiet Storm [6]

8. Global League 2017 – Block A
Naomichi Marufuji [9] vs. Maybach Taniguchi [2] ended in a Double Count-out

9. Takashi Sugiura and Kenou defeated Daisuke Sekimoto and Takuya Nomura

Global League 2017 Standings:

Block A
1. Naomichi Marufuji [9]
2. Go Shiozaki [8]
3. Masa Kitamiya [8]
4. Mitsuya Nagai [6]
5. Cody Hall [6]
6. Mohammed Yone [5]
7. Maybach Taniguchi [2]
8. Yuji Okabayashi [0]

Block B
1. Kenou [9]
1. Katsuhiko Nakajima [9]
3. Masato Tanaka [8]
4. Atsushi Kotoge [8]
5. Quiet Storm [6]
6. Yuko Miyamoto [6]
7. Akitoshi Saito [4]
8. KAZMA SAKAMOTO [2]

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal