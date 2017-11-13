NOAH “Global League 2017 – Day 13” Results – 11/12/17 – Matsuyama, Japan
1. Cody Hall besiegt Jyunta Miyawaki
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Hi69, Yoshinari Ogawa, and Minoru Tanaka defeated Hajime Ohara, Hitoshi Kumano, and Masao Inoue
3. Masa Kitamiya defeated Sheldon Jean
4. GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude
Mohammed Yone, Tadasuke, and YO-HEY defeated Go Shiozaki, Daisuke Harada, and HAYATA besiegen
5. Global League 2017 – Block A
Masa Kitamiya [6] defeated Yuji Okabayashi [0] (via No-Show)
6. Global League 2017 – Block B
Katsuhiko Nakajima [7] defeated Akitoshi Saito [4]
7. Global League 2017 – Block B
Atsushi Kotoge [6] defeated Quiet Storm [6]
8. Global League 2017 – Block A
Naomichi Marufuji [9] vs. Maybach Taniguchi [2] ended in a Double Count-out
9. Takashi Sugiura and Kenou defeated Daisuke Sekimoto and Takuya Nomura
Global League 2017 Standings:
Block A
1. Naomichi Marufuji [9]
2. Go Shiozaki [8]
3. Masa Kitamiya [8]
4. Mitsuya Nagai [6]
5. Cody Hall [6]
6. Mohammed Yone [5]
7. Maybach Taniguchi [2]
8. Yuji Okabayashi [0]
Block B
1. Kenou [9]
1. Katsuhiko Nakajima [9]
3. Masato Tanaka [8]
4. Atsushi Kotoge [8]
5. Quiet Storm [6]
6. Yuko Miyamoto [6]
7. Akitoshi Saito [4]
8. KAZMA SAKAMOTO [2]