News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Survivor Series Hype, Two Returns, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with the final red brand hype for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Confirmed for tonight’s RAW is the return of Roman Reigns plus the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Also set for tonight is Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat to determine the final Team RAW spot for Sunday.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* The Big Dog is back

* The Beast Incarnate sounds off on The Phenomenal One

* Can Team Raw counter Mr. “Hustle, Loyalty & Respect”?

* Triple Threat Match to determine final member of Raw Women’s Survivor Series squad

* Will Kane once again bring the fight to The Monster Among Men?

