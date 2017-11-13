LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 11/13

– The final WWE RAW before Survivor Series opens with a video package looking at recent Team SmackDown vs. Team RAW happenings.

– We’re live from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.

Stephanie welcomes us and some fans boo but most cheer. Stephanie talks about how she has to make decisions that impact shareholders and WWE employees around the world, something the fans couldn’t understand. She needs top people to help her make these decisions, which is why she has this person working with her. She introduces WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, the Captain of Team RAW at Survivor Series. Angle comes out to a pop.

Angle says he understands Stephanie may be upset but he was ready for SmackDown last week. Stephanie says she’s not upset but she wants to know how The New Day got into the arena last week. Angle doesn’t know. She says at least he’s honest. Stephanie asks if there really was a raid as Angle led the locker room to the ring. Angle says he was just trying to be prepared. Stephanie asks if there really was a raid or did her brother manipulate Angle again. Stephanie says maybe she could put together a compilation for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode, showing some of the recent happenings. Stephanie says maybe she’s being a little hard on Angle and these people like him, they cheer him… sort of. Stephanie says but it’s good, Angle will make up for it and he then named the 5th member of Team RAW – Jason Jordan. Fans boo his name. Stephanie asks who is Jason Jordan. His son. She then asks what accolades or achievements make him worthy of Team RAW. Angle says he’s very talented. Stephanie is going to ask this a different way… who is the fifth member of Team SmackDown? Some fans cheer at John Cena’s name. Stephanie says she last saw Angle on RAW, which means Angle picked his son over Cena or Cena was so embarrassed at Angle’s actions last time he was on RAW, that he picked SmackDown over RAW. Stephanie asks fans if they still believe in Kurt and they do.

She’s going to give him one more chance. What’s the very first thing he’s going to do at Survivor Series? The very first. Angle says he’s going to break her brother’s ankle first. He’s the Captain so he’s starting the match and if Shane McMahon has any balls, he will start too. Stephanie says this isn’t the 1990’s, Shane’s not going to start off with Angle one-on-one and actually put himself on the line. He’s going to let everyone else do the dirty work. When is Angle going to get this through his thick skull? Stephanie doesn’t even think Angle can break anyone’s ankle these days. She says Angle has gotten soft and she made the biggest mistake putting him in control of RAW and RAW on the line. She goes on and says she wanted Angle to change her mind tonight but nothing he’s said has done that. She wants Shane’s head on a platter, she wants Shane and Team SmackDown gone. So Angle has left her no other choice… Kurt Angle… the music interrupts and out comes The Shield – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The Shield hits the ring. Stephanie tells the fans to get together and decide if they’re chanting or booing The Shield. Ambrose says they’ve seen a lot of leaders come & go but Angle is the best. Angle is their leader and he proved he can still go at TLC. A “you still got it” chant starts up and Stephanie isn’t thrilled. Stephanie mocks Ambrose and Rollins for losing the RAW Tag Team Titles, blaming it on Angle. She asks if Angle even has them a match at Survivor Series. She says The New Day made them look like fools last week. She asks Reigns where the hell he’s ever been. Reigns says she has a lot of questions but he has one too… where the hell has she been? She’s been out for 7 months or so and all that happened to her was she went through a table at WrestleMania 33. Reigns re-phrases it… her husband Triple H put her through the table.

Reigns says Stephanie forgot how things run… they don’t do what she says, they do what they want to do. And what they want to do is fight The New Day. Reigns issues the challenge for Survivor Series and says The New Day will accept if they have any balls. Reigns says they will handle it all as Angle leads Team RAW to victory while The Shield whoops The New Day’s ass and destroys them. Reigns drops the mic as the music hits.

– Still to come, The Shield vs. The Miz and The Bar. Also, Brock Lesnar’s “phenomenal reaction” to his new Survivor Series opponent. Up next, Bayley vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James with Survivor Series implications. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 55 times, 55 visits today)