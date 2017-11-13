Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, More on the WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party, Eva Marie

– Below is a new “Get Ready with Me” video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, who continues to work on her acting career and her NEM Fashion brand:

– WWE has announced that Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will host the WrestleMania 34 On-Sale party this Thursday in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. As noted, The Hardys, Mickie James, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Mark Henry and Charlotte Flair will also be appearing at the free event open to the public. WWE also announced that Cathy Kelley and Dasha Fuentes will serve as MCs for the event. No word yet on other WWE NXT matches for the event but No Way Jose vs. Hideo Itami is still on for the main event. Full details are at WrestleManiaNOLA.com.

– Today marks 12 years since WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle took to Instagram and remembered Eddie with this post:

12 years ago we lost the most entertaining athlete I’ve ever known. I️’ had a Love/hate relationship with Eddie. One night, we were laughing and joking, and the next night, we were fist fighting. But that’s what brothers do. I️’ miss you Eddie. You will live on forever. #itsdamntrue

