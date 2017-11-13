James Ellsworth gets a “septuplet power bomb” from the Smackdown women

James Ellsworth had one hell of a week as every night on the second week of the WWE tour in Europe, he got beat up by the whole Smackdown women’s roster.

From Stunner parties to everyone hitting finishers of their favorite past WWE Superstar, Natalya, Tamina, Lana, Naomi, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Carmella had one final finisher for him on the last leg of the tour: The Shield’s triple power bomb…or in this case a “septuplet power bomb”!

Coming down in a neck brace, arm sling, and head bandaged, Ellsworth was quickly overruled by the women, who after a few kicks, hoisted him up on Carmella, who delivered the power bomb along with the help of the others. The ladies then did The Shield fist bump to wrap up their segment.

