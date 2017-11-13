Jack Swagger Announces Bellator Deal (Video), More WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Codes, Bellas

– YouTube fitness star Cassey Ho posted this new video of an 8-minute ab workout with The Bella Twins:

– “TWEETFAN” and “ALLWWE” are additional Ticketmaster codes fro Wednesday’s WrestleMania 34 pre-sale. As noted, “TWEETS” will also work for the first shot at tickets.

– Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) announced today during a podcast with Ariel Helwani that he has signed with Bellator MMA to fight in their heavyweight division next year. Swagger left WWE in March of this year and has been working indies since then. He’s teased a possible MMA run in several interviews since leaving WWE. Bellator has not issued an official announcement but they did tweet the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)