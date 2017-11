CZW “Night of Infamy 2017” Results – 11/11/17 – Sewell, New Jersey

1. Three-Way Match

JT Dunn defeated Ace Romero and Josh Briggs

2. David Starr defeated Tim Donst

3. Ethan Page defeated Space Monkey

4. Jimmy Jacobs defeated Sami Callihan

5. Maxwell Jacob Feinstein defeated Dezmond Xavier

6. The REP (Dave McCall and Nate Carter) defeated The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds and John Silver)

7. CZW World Heavyweight Title Match

Joe Gacy defeated Shane Strickland (c)

8. CZW World Heavyweight Title Match

Rickey Shane Page defeated Joe Gacy (c)

9. Squared Circle Of Sacrifice Match

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Brandon Kirk

