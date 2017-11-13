Corgan says he nearly got out of wrestling after the TNA debacle

Nov 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“The way the whole TNA thing went down, I felt pretty strongly there for a while there that maybe I should just get out of the business. Like the music business, there’s a lot of people in the wrestling business that aren’t really interested in the business moving forward. Their interest is self-interest. Which is fine, that’s capitalism. When you try to be a figure in wrestling that’s actually moving the product forward out of love and good business acumen, you face a lot of strange political forces that are more about fiefdoms and the way things used to be and all kinds of weirdness that goes on.”

source: Chicago Tribune


(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal