Corgan says he nearly got out of wrestling after the TNA debacle

“The way the whole TNA thing went down, I felt pretty strongly there for a while there that maybe I should just get out of the business. Like the music business, there’s a lot of people in the wrestling business that aren’t really interested in the business moving forward. Their interest is self-interest. Which is fine, that’s capitalism. When you try to be a figure in wrestling that’s actually moving the product forward out of love and good business acumen, you face a lot of strange political forces that are more about fiefdoms and the way things used to be and all kinds of weirdness that goes on.”

source: Chicago Tribune





(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)