Bill Goldberg – WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, WWE Coach Turns 37, Aiden English
– Below is a new preview for the WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg that premieres tonight on the WWE Network after RAW:
– WWE trainer Sara Amato (Sara Del Rey) turns 37 years old today while former WCW star Ice Train turns 50.
– WWE posted this video of Aiden English interacting with the crowd at a recent WWE live event. English spent most of the recent European tour in the corner of Rusev.
"What did you just ask me?" – @WWEDramaKing
"I didn't ask you anything, you just can't sing!" – Honest member of the @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/oZmv2lxmN0
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2017
