Bill Goldberg – WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, WWE Coach Turns 37, Aiden English

– Below is a new preview for the WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg that premieres tonight on the WWE Network after RAW:

– WWE trainer Sara Amato (Sara Del Rey) turns 37 years old today while former WCW star Ice Train turns 50.

– WWE posted this video of Aiden English interacting with the crowd at a recent WWE live event. English spent most of the recent European tour in the corner of Rusev.

"What did you just ask me?" – @WWEDramaKing

"I didn't ask you anything, you just can't sing!" – Honest member of the @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/oZmv2lxmN0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)