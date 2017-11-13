AS I SEE IT 11/13: Putting a face on helping for the holidays

Bob Magee

I wrote a year ago about a man named Bruce Jackson I met prior to going to Combat Zone Wrestling’s Night of Infamy show, when I stopped at Ott’s Sports Bar, just up the street from the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ pre-CZW show.

Bruce was a non-verbal wheelchair bound man profoundly affected by cerebral palsy who came to Ott’s on weekends. He came by himself independently from a group home nearby this sports bar…to watch sports and be around people. The staff at Ott’s apparently know him by name, as he has come there before. As the afternoon moved into evening, I asked him a few times if he needed anything. Other than to ask me to get his communication board out, so he could communicate with us, he would shake his head no and smile. After a while the group next to me kind of noticed him, joined in…so he got to introduce himself to all of us via the board, which pleased him to no end. He got to do exactly what he wanted: to be around people and watch college football.

After he’d been there awhile, he motioned for me to open the door at Ott’s…and motored in his wheelchair back to his group home up the street. None of the bartenders thought that was especially remarkable and were perfectly sure he’d be just fine getting home.

Bruce being there that Saturday, getting to meet him, and saying hello was an unexpected and a powerful lesson for me to be thankful for what I have, quit sweating life’s inconveniences…and a reminder of the importance of sharing what I have with others this Holiday season…and for us all to do the same.

Several weeks later, I opened the Cherry Hill Courier Post. I was shocked to find out that my new friend Bruce…Bruce Jackson was his full name, died of kidney failure two Saturdays ago, literally as the whole Cage of Death daylong event was taking place and hundreds of toys were being collected.

It turns out Bruce Jackson was far from being just someone who liked to hang out at Ott’s, but was well known as the “superfan” of nearby Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, NJ. Bruce lived at Voorhees Rehabilitation and Care Center and made his way to Eastern Regional High School frequently in his motorized wheelchair, for all their practices, athletic events, and more. Bruce pretty much adopted Eastern from 2000 on, and was known as a smiling, happy presence who communicated via his letter board and his laptop and iPad (which a counselor at Eastern helped him obtain). Turns out Bruce was as well, if not better, known than any staff member in the entire high school. The story of his death and life was among the longest stories of that day’s entire paper, and outlines how he inspired the students of Eastern Regional High School, with staff and administration sharing what he meant to the school.