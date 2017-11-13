Alberto El Patron on WWE: “I realized I didn’t need them any more”

“I worked for that company for eight years. My first run with the company, I got fired because I stood up for myself against a racist employee who was making racist jokes against Mexicans. That’s in the past, because the company ended up calling me again, we shook hands, we made peace and everything and I ended up going back for a second time. But when I was there, I realized that was not what I wanted any more. The company is the biggest company in the world when it comes to pro wrestling, it was the major leagues of pro wrestling, but after being there and making a name for myself, with them giving me a place to showcase my talent and show the world who Alberto Del Rio really is, I realized I didn’t need them any more.”

source: Awful Announcing

