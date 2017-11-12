WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/12/17 – Florence, Italy

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tye Dillinger and The Ascension defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara

4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Tamina, Lana, and Natalya

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Breezango, Chag Gable & Shelton Benjamin, and The Hype Bros

7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal

