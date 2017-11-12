WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/12/17 – Florence, Italy
1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Tye Dillinger and The Ascension defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers
3. WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara
4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)
5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Tamina, Lana, and Natalya
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Breezango, Chag Gable & Shelton Benjamin, and The Hype Bros
7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)