WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/11/17 – Padova, Italy
1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Ascension and Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers
3. WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara
4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)
5. Four-on-Three Handicap Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Breezango, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and The Hype Bros
7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura
