WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/11/17 – Padova, Italy

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Ascension and Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis and The Bludgeon Brothers

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara

4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

5. Four-on-Three Handicap Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Breezango, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and The Hype Bros

7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura

