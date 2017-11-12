WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/11/17 – Mannheim, Germany

1. Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins and Goldust

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeaed Kalisto

4. Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan

5. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via disqualification)

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Alicia Fox as the Special Guest Referee)

Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz (w/Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) defeated Matt Hardy

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bar defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins & Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods)

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)