TV ads plugging new Survivor Series match

TV ads are already plugging a new Survivor Series match that has not been made official yet: The Shield vs The New Day. Last week on Raw, The New Day interfered in the Raw Tag Team titles match and cost Ambrose and Rollins their titles. Due to the title change, Sheamus and Cesaro will now be wrestling The Usos in the champions vs champions match, leaving Ambrose and Rollins without a match at the Survivor Series. During the rest of the European tour this week, The New Day joined the Raw schedule and got beat up every single day by the Smackdown roster as payback. Now, Roman Reigns is cleared to return to the ring and will be appearing on Raw in two days for the first time since TLC, where he was taken off the show due to a viral disease. The former WWE champion is now set to join the rest of The Shield members for revenge on The New Day. The trio have not wrestled together since reforming the faction.

