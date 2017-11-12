This Day In Wrestling History – November 12th

1954 – Rito Romero & Pepe Mendietta defeat Roy Shire & The Great Scott, to win the NWA Texas Tag Team Championship.

1965 – Mad Dog Vachon defeats The Crusher, to win the AWA World Heavyweight Championship. Vachon holds the title for exactly one year.

1966 – And one year later, Dick The Bruiser defeats Mad Dog Vachon, to win the AWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1971 – Luke Graham & Tarzan Tyler defeat The Mongols (Bepo & Geto), to win the WWWF International Tag Team Championship.

1973 – Tank Morgan defeats Dewey Robertson, to win the vacant NWA (Tri-State) North American Championship.

1979 – Bill Watts & Buck Robley defeat Mike George & Bob Sweetan, to win the Mid-South Tag Team Championship.

1984 – Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler defeats King Kong Bundy, to win the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship for the 39th time.

2001 – On RAW, Edge defeats Kurt Angle, to win the WCW United States Championship. Also, The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) defeat Booker T & Test, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

2006 – Vampiro defeats 6-Pac, to become the inaugural Wrestling Society X Champion.

2010 – Impeccable (Ken Carson & Joey Figueroa) defeat Pretty Flawless (Jerome Daniels & Nobe Bryant), to win the NWA Texas Tag Team Championship.

2010 – In a Six-Way Elimination Match, Eddie Edwards defeats Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, Kenny King, Kevin Steen, and Rhett Titus, to win Ring of Honor’s Survival of the Fittest Tournament.

2011 – New Japan’s Power Struggle event is held in Osaka, Japan in front of 6,000 fans.

– Gedo & Jado defeat Tama Tonga & Killer Rabbit.

– Tomoaki Honma & Wataru Inoue defeat Chaos (Hideo Saito & Takashi Iizuka).

– Yuji Nagata defeats Tomohiro Ishii.

– Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Yoshihiro Takayama) defeat Ryusuke Taguchi & Togi Makabe.

– The No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero) defeat KUSHIDA & Tiger Mask IV, to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

– Prince Devitt defeats Taka Michinoku, to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– Tetsuya Naito & MVP defeat Chaos (Shinsuke Nakamura & Yujiro Takahashi).

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeats Satoshi Kojima.

– Masato Tanaka defeats Hirooki Goto, to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

– Bad Intentions (Giant Bernard & Karl Anderson) defeat Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki), to retain the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi defeats Toru Yano, to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

2011 – 4Loco (Azireal & Bandido Jr.) defeat Philly’s Most Wanted (Joker & Sabian), to win the CZW World Tag Team Championship. Also, Sami Callihan defeats Adam Cole, to win the CZW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2012 – Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler returns to the announcer’s table on Monday Night RAW, for the first time since suffering a heart attack during a live RAW telecast in Montreal, on September 10th.

2014 – On Impact Wrestling, The Revolution (James Storm & Abyss) defeat The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards), to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

2016 – At SHIMMER 87, Kellie Skater defeats Mercedes Martinez, to win the SHIMMER Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former ECW wrestler/valet Elektra (47 years old); former WWE diva & interviewer Lena Yada (39 years old); Tough Enough season three winner, Matt Cappotelli (38 years old); WrestleMania X guest timekeeper Rhonda Shear (63 years old); and former WCW Cruiserweight, Tag Team, & Television Champion, Disco Inferno (50 years old).

Today would’ve been the 98th birthday for former AWA Tag Team Champion, Baron Gattoni. Today would’ve been the 105th birthday for famed Canadian boxing/wrestling promoter Frank Tunney. And finally, today would’ve been the 37th birthday for former CZW & ROH World Tag Team Champion, Trent Acid.

