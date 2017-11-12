Tabloid newspaper claims Hulk Hogan is in talks for Raw 25 appearance

British tabloid newspaper The Sun is claiming that Hulk Hogan has “restarted talks” with WWE for a potential return at the Raw 25th anniversary episode, which will simulcast live on the USA Network from the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center. Hogan has been pretty much erased from WWE after an audio tape of him making some harsh racist remarks leaked online. The former WWE champion was in the middle of his Tough Enough judging gig when it happened and WWE decided to immediately severe ties with him, firing him from the show and removing him even from the WWE Hall of Fame website. All his merchandise was gone from WWE Shop and he was deleted from all the WWE intros. However, over the past few months, it seems that the company has softened its stance on the Hulkster and his name has been popping up every now and then. A couple of days ago, Hogan tweeted, “When it rains it pours. I will never say I’m bored again. Business is getting crazy off the chain. Better than ever, one more time around the block! Thank u God. I AM Grateful.” The 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw already has The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash locked in to appear during the Manhattan Center portion of the show. Tickets for the Manhattan Center Raw has sold out while only a few remain at the Barclays Center.

