Jericho: “This is a once in a lifetime matchup”

Jericho was on Busted Open Radio and talked about his match with Kenny Omega.

“This is a once in a lifetime matchup. I think if it was in WWE even if there was no restrictions it still wouldn’t be as big because it’s still WrestleMania in a WWE ring. This is different.” – Chris Jericho

