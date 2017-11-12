Combat Zone Wrestling 11/11 Sewell, NJ results with two title changes

Combat Zone Wrestling returned to Rastelli’s Kids Complex last night for Night of Infamy, the go-home for CZW’s annual year-end show, Cage of Death.

* JT Dunn defeated Josh Briggs and Ace Romero after a rolling elbow. Post-match, Romero jumped Chrissy Rivera after she said she wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon.

* David Starr defeated Tim Donst with a cross arm German suplex into a pinfall.

* Ethan Page defeated Space Monkey to retain his Southside Wrestling title after a spinning Dwayne.

* Jimmy Jacobs submitted Sami Callihan in a CZW Rules match with a Dragon Sleeper.

* Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Dezmond Xavier by pinfall with a roll up. Post match, Xavier jumped MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling out.

* The Rep (Nate Carter/David McCall) defeated the Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds/John Silver) when Carter pinned Alex Reynolds, in a match which included a Lotus Flower Bomb by The Rep and a Nate Silver Satellite piledriver on Nate Carter.

* Joe Gacy defeated Shane Strickland for the CZW title with splash after interference, during which Reynolds turned on John Silver. Post-match, Rickey Shane Page cashed in his Ultimate Opportunity Jackpot Medallion (won at Best Of The Best), winning the CZW Title after Larry Legend hit Gacy with a nightstick. At Cage of Death, it will be Shane vs. Gacy vs. Strickland for the CZW Title.

* Jimmy Lloyd wins the Squared Circle of Sacrifice (no rope barbed wire) Match over Brandon Kirk; which included a scaffold, light tubes, chairs, barbed wire boards. Post-match he called out Matt Tremont for a match at Cage of Death December 9.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Rastelli’s Kids Complex on December 9 for its annual Cage of Death event, which also features the 12th annual Toys for Tots collection. Fans are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to Cage of Death. Every child deserves a Christmas….

Matches announced for Cage of Death: CZW Champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Joe Gacy vs. Shane Strickland, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Tremont.

