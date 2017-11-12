Additional tickets released for WWE Starrcade

WWE has opened two more sections at the Greensboro Coliseum for Starrcade as tickets for the live event special picked up over the course of the past few weeks. Seats in sections 106 and 128, which are opposite each other to the side of the stage, are now being sold. These sections were previously blocked off. Only scattered seats are now available in the lower 100 Level while handful of seats are available on the floor. The 200 Level has a couple of rows available in each section. The company was worried about lack of ticket sales when the event was announced since it’s on Thanksgiving weekend but then ramped up its effort by reviving the Starrcade concept and bringing in a couple of old timers for the show as well. Ric Flair is expected to appear at Starrcade, his first WWE appearance since his hospitalization a few months ago. Starrcade will take place from the same arena that held the original Starrcade back in 1983 which had a main event of Ric Flair vs Harley Race in a steel cage match. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. At this time, the show will not be broadcast on the WWE Network live.

