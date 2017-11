WWE NXT Live Event Results – 11/10/17 – Ocala, Florida

1. No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy

2. Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley

-Dory Funk, Jr. appeared and cut a promo, which set up the third match of the evening.

3. Adrian Jaoude defeated Eric Bugenhagen

4. Christopher Dijak defeated Brennan Williams

5. Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans

6. Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

7. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Raul Mendoza

8. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated TM-61

