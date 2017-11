According to Dave Meltzer, the match of The Four Horsewomen of WWE vs The Four Horsewomen of MMA will take place at Wrestlemania to give several months of intense training to Ronda Rousey, Marina Sharif and Jessamyn Duke. The match was originally for Survivor Series, but WWE decided to give more training time to three members of The Four Horsewomen of MMA.

