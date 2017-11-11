This Day In Wrestling History – November 11th

1959 – Bobby & Don Fields defeat John Smith & Tosh Togo, to win the NWA Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship.

1970 – Mr. Wrestling defeats Johnny Valentine, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1974 – Jerry Lawler & Tojo Yamamoto defeat Al Greene & Phil Hickerson, to win the NWA Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship.

1978 – Randy Savage defeats Dutch Mantel, to win the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship.

1985 – Eddie Gilbert & The Nightmare defeat Al Perez & Wendell Cooley, to win the Mid-South Tag Team Championship.

1988 – Eric Embry defeats Jeff Jarrett, to win the WCWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1991 – Ted DiBiase defeats Virgil, to win the Million Dollar Championship (aired on TV on November 24th).

1999 – ‘End of Days’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger guest-stars on this evening’s WWF SmackDown. Vince McMahon presents Schwarzenegger with his own personal WWF Championship belt, declaring Schwarzenegger the ‘World Box Office Champion.’ Schwarzenegger was also a guest commentator for the main event, and was able to land a couple punches on Triple H; he also provided special enforcer Stone Cold Steve Austin with a steel chair, which Austin used on Triple H, allowing Test to pick up the victory.

2005 – This evening’s SmackDown features the last-ever match for Eddie Guerrero; Guerrero would defeat Mr. Kennedy via disqualification. Eddie would pass away two days later.

2006 – The BLK-OUT (Robbie Mireno & Sabian) defeat The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Castagnoli), to win the CZW World Tag Team Championship

2007 – TNA Genesis is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 900 fans.

– Abyss defeats Black Reign, in a Shop of Horrors match.

– The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeat Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon).

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Gail Kim defeats Roxxi Laveaux, ODB, and Angel Williams, to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

– Jay Lethal defeats Sonjay Dutt, to retain the X Division Championship.

– Christian’s Coalition (AJ Styles & Tomko) defeat The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Samoa Joe defeats Robert Roode (with Ms. Brooks).

– Kaz defeats Christian Cage, in a Ladder Match.

– In a Tag Team Match with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Kurt Angle & Kevin Nash defeat Sting & Booker T; Angle retains the championship. This was the TNA debut for Booker T & Sharmell.

2011 – The CMLL World Heavyweight Championship is vacated, after champion Hector Garza joins Perros del Mal Producciones.

2012 – TNA Turning Point is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– In a No Disqualification Match, Samoa Joe defeats Magnus by submission knockout, to retain TNA Television Championship.

– In a Mixed Tag Team Match, Eric Young & ODB defeat Jesse & Tara.

– Rob Van Dam defeats Joey Ryan, to retain the X Division Championship.

– D.O.C. defeats Joseph Park.

– Chavo Guerrero & Hernandez defeat Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Three-Way Match to determine the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, James Storm defeats AJ Styles and Bobby Roode. Since Styles was pinned, he was ineligible to compete for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, until Bound For Glory in 2013.

– Kurt Angle defeats Devon, via submission.

– In a Ladder Match, Jeff Hardy defeats Austin Aries, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2012 – KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley defeat Rocky Romero & Alex Koslov, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. Also, Prince Devitt defeats Low Ki, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WWE & TNA talent Kristal Marshall (34 years old); former WCW wrestler Van Hammer (50 years old); former NWA World Women’s Champion Christie ‘Glory’ Ricci (35 years old); All Japan Women’s Hall of Famer Dump Matsumoto (57 years old); former NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Champion Matt Ghaffari (56 years old); current NXT wrestler Lio Rush (22 years old); current Impact Global Champion Eli Drake (35 years old).

