ROH COO Joe Koff says a streaming service is coming in 2018

“It really became developmentally the right time to do it. We saw an opportunity. We had a long discussion about it. We looked at the business model and how it impacts our business. We just felt that this was the time to create our own Ring of Honor stream.”

source: sports.cbslocal.com

