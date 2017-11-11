Jake Roberts talks about Ric Flair battling alcoholism

“I even tried to help Mr. Flair and I hope Ric can do it. He’s sure going at it with the wrong attitude. He thinks he snapped his fingers, that he can just beat it. There’s a lot more to it. He’s in the hospital and he’s made that decision to quit drinking. My God I made that decision a million times and he thinks that’s all there is to it. There’s a lot more to it because you know why he’s in that hospital, that disease we call alcoholism is outside doing pushups getting ready for him to come out of the hospital. You’re in a guarded position in the hospital. You know, there’s not a lot of alcohol around.”

source: CY Interview

