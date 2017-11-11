Big Vito LoGrasso on heat with Kenny Bolin, Manny Fernandez controversy and his relationship with Vince McMahon

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

ECW, WCW and WWE Superstar Big Vito LoGrasso returned to the Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast (16:14 Timestamp) to discuss why he has heat with Kenny Bolin, the Manny Fernandez controversy and his relationship with Vince McMahon:

On heat with Kenny Bolin (17:15 Timestamp) :

When you talk about a man’s wife and you make vulgar comments about sexual acts, like he did, you’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel. I don’t dig that. If you were in front of me and you did that, I’d crack your head open and wouldn’t even think twice. He’s a gavon, he’s a jadrool, he’s a desgraciado. He’s all the old time (Italian Insult) names.

Opinion on Manny Fernandez (18:45 Timestamp):

Far as Manny Fernandez goes, I don’t think it happened; I don’t believe it happened. (Telling Vince McMahon to go F*** himself). The other things that I read where it wasn’t him who played in the NFL, he wasn’t in the Vietnam War nor a War Veteran. I seen an article that exposed him and I think it’s disrespectful to the guys who REALLY went and served their country and actually put their lives on the line.

On his relationship with Vince McMahon (19:50 Timestamp):

I used to call him Mr. McMahon and he said Vito; you gotta do me a favor and stop calling me Mr. McMahon. Call me Vince.” I was always very respectful of all of my bosses. When I first had the first conversation when they were trying to find something for me, I said Vince remember I used to do hardcore so if you want me to do that I can do it. Vince said “Vito; you’re too good of a wrestler to be hardcore. Hardcore is for guys that can’t wrestle. Your’e way above that, you don’t need to do that. We’ll have something for ya.

Reflection on WWE having him wear a Dress (20:49):

When the dress came along people said they were ribbing you and ha ha, but ya know I must have had the last laugh because I got the gimmick over. Every TV I was in Vince McMahon’s office talking to him and talking about what I’m going to do next. Every night, because I was grateful just for the chance, I said hey Vince thank you and have a good night.

On wrestlers with the wrong attitude (21:40):

We were talking about Manny Fernandez earlier for instance; I think he had a few shots with WCW but I don’t think he was ever contracted or had a deal! He went to Japan several times but I don’t think he was ever contracted. He was a wildcard and frisky back then. But ya know, if you’re that frisky and you have a hard head and you think you’re all that and think you should be on that level, but you’re never signed? I think there is a reason!

You can listen to the entire episode here

