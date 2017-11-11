APW “Clash at the Cow Palace” Results – 11/10/17 – Daly City, California – Feat. Rey Mysterio
1. #ClashAtTheCowPalace 20-Man Battle Royal
Chicano Flame defeated Ju Dizz, Amish Johnson, Jheri Giggalow, Derek Slade, Tony Jones, Jake Atlas, Styker Ngongoseke, Julio Pedroza, Douglas James, Matt Carlos, Bison Braddock, Jungleboy, Doc Atrocity, TMD, Grizzly Kal Jack, Jeckles, Berkeley Brawler, Manny Mars, and John Redito
2. Pacific Coast Wrestling Light-Heavyweight Championship Match
Douglas James (c) defeated Matt Cross
3. APW Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
LION POWER (Marcus Lewis and Will Hobbs) defeated Black Armada (Papo Esco and Synn) (c), Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro and Buddy Royal) and Bad Boys Personified (Rik Luxury and Boyce LeGrande)
4. Boot Camp Match
Jr Kratos defeated Will Cuevas
5. Tag Team War
Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend) defeated The Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage and Michael Elgin)
6. APW World-Wide Internet Championship Match
Jacob Fatu defeated Karl Fredericks (c)
7. Mixed Tag Team Match
The Worlds Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae) defeated Colt Cabana and Tessa Blanchard
8. APW Universal Heavyweight Championship Match
Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Jack Swagger
9. Lucha Legacy Tag Team Match
Rey Mysterio and Juventud Guerrera defeated Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0M and Rey Fenix)