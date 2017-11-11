APW “Clash at the Cow Palace” Results – 11/10/17 – Daly City, California – Feat. Rey Mysterio

1. #ClashAtTheCowPalace 20-Man Battle Royal

Chicano Flame defeated Ju Dizz, Amish Johnson, Jheri Giggalow, Derek Slade, Tony Jones, Jake Atlas, Styker Ngongoseke, Julio Pedroza, Douglas James, Matt Carlos, Bison Braddock, Jungleboy, Doc Atrocity, TMD, Grizzly Kal Jack, Jeckles, Berkeley Brawler, Manny Mars, and John Redito

2. Pacific Coast Wrestling Light-Heavyweight Championship Match

Douglas James (c) defeated Matt Cross

3. APW Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

LION POWER (Marcus Lewis and Will Hobbs) defeated Black Armada (Papo Esco and Synn) (c), Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro and Buddy Royal) and Bad Boys Personified (Rik Luxury and Boyce LeGrande)

4. Boot Camp Match

Jr Kratos defeated Will Cuevas

5. Tag Team War

Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend) defeated The Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage and Michael Elgin)

6. APW World-Wide Internet Championship Match

Jacob Fatu defeated Karl Fredericks (c)

7. Mixed Tag Team Match

The Worlds Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae) defeated Colt Cabana and Tessa Blanchard

8. APW Universal Heavyweight Championship Match

Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Jack Swagger

9. Lucha Legacy Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio and Juventud Guerrera defeated Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0M and Rey Fenix)

