WWE NXT Live Event Results – 11/9/17 – Phoenix, Arizona
1. The Street Profits defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
2. Billie Kay defeated Vanessa Borne
3. Heavy Machinery defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli
4. Adam Cole defeated Roderick Strong
5. Lars Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno
6. Fatal Four-Way Match
Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, and Nikki Cross
7. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and The Velveteen Dream
