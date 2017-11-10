WWE 24: Goldberg to air on November 13 after Raw

The next WWE 24 special on the WWE Network will air this coming Monday, November 13, immediately following Monday Night Raw.

WWE 24: Goldberg will take a look at the former WCW, World, and Universal champion’s return to the company after a 12-year absence from the wrestling industry.

Goldberg returned to WWE in October and then defeated Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series. Following an appearance at the Royal Rumble, he defeated Kevin Owens at Fastlane to become the new WWE Universal champion. He lost the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The former champ has not shut down the door on another return in the future.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)