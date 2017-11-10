This Day In Wrestling History – November 10th

1986 – In a tournament final, The Sheepherders (Jonathan Boyd & Bigfoot) defeat Jeff Jarrett & Billy Travis, to win the vacant AWA Southern Tag Team Championship.

1987 – Matt Borne defeats Ted Arcidi, to win the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1991 – On WCW Main Event, The York Foundation (Ricky Morton, Tommy Rich, & Terrance Taylor) defeat Big Josh, Tom Zenk, & Dustin Rhodes, to win the WCW World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. The York Foundation are the final titleholders; the Six-Man Tag Team Championship is retired on December 1, 1991.

1991 – Former AWA World Heavyweight Champion & 5-time AWA World Tag Team Champion, Dick the Bruiser, passes away at the age of 62. Bruiser has posthumously been inducted into several Hall of Fames. He was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame in 1994 (he worked as a talent agent & was special guest referee for the Sting/Black Scorpion match at Starrcade 1990). Bruiser was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame twice, in 2005 in the Tag Team category with Crusher, and again in 2011 for the Television Era (for wrestlers active between 1947 and 1984). Bruiser was also inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1996, and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007.

1993 – WCW Clash of the Champion XXV is held in St. Petersburg, FL in front of 6,000 fans. The event draws a 3.3 TV rating.

– WCW International World Heavyweight Champion Rick Rude fights Road Warrior Hawk to a double count-out; Rude retains the title.

– The Shockmaster defeats The Equalizer.

– Lord Steven Regal (with Sir William) defeats Johnny B. Badd, to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– Steve Austin (with Col. Robert Parker) defeats Brian Pillman.

– Dustin Rhodes defeats Paul Orndorff (with The Assassin), to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeats Sting & Davey Boy Smith.

– Ric Flair defeats WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vader (with Harley Race), via disqualification; Vader retains the championship.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (4.3 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (3.4 rating). On Nitro, Eddie Guerrero defeats Rey Misterio, Jr., to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

1997 – Over on RAW, one night after The Montreal Screwjob, Vince McMahon is interviewed by Jim Ross, and makes his infamous statement, “Vince McMahon didn’t screw Bret Hart. I truly believe that Bret Hart… screwed Bret Hart.” Meanwhile, new WWF Champion Shawn Michaels boasts to the Ottawa crowd about how he beat Bret with his own move (the sharpshooter), and drove him out of the WWF to go “Down South with the rest of the Dinosaurs” (a reference to Hart leaving for WCW).

1999 – In a Coal Miner’s Glove Match, Rico Constantino defeats Rob Conway, to win the Ohio Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

2007 – Joker defeats DJ Hyde, to win the CZW Iron Man Championship.

2008 – On Monday Night RAW from Manchester, England, William Regal defeats Santino Marella, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

2009 – Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble announces his retirement from professional wrestling. The retirement comes eight days after Noble suffered a severe back injury during a match against Sheamus.

2010 – Kevin Nash signs a new contract with TNA Wrestling. Nash had not been on TNA television since the episode following the previous month’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Ironically Nash would not appear on TV even after signing the new contract. He would be granted his unconditional release in January 2011, paving the way for his return to WWE.

2011 – NWA legend Killer Karl Kox passes away at the age of 80. Kox was inducted posthumously, into the Texas Wrestling Hall of Fame, in 2013.

2013 – Yuji Nagata defeats Takeshi Morishima, to win the Pro Wrestling NOAH Global League Tournament.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 8-time ECCW Tag Team Champion Scotty Mac (39 years old); indie wrestler Marshall Von Erich (25 years old); 2-time WCW United States Champion Bill DeMott (51 years old); WWE Hall of Famer ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton, Jr. (67 years old); current NJPW color commentator Josh Barnett (40 years old); former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ryback (36 years old); current Impact World Tag Team Champion Dave Crist (35 years old); current NXT wrestler Peyton Royce (25 years old); and 2-time TNA Knockouts Champion, current British Women’s Champion, Katarina ‘Winter’ Waters (37 years old, also wrestled as Katie Lea Burchill in WWE).

