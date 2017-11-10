The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Nature Boy 30 for 30 & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Dancing with the Brother

*Impact Wrestling Releases

*Chris Jericho Headed to new Japan

*What is going on with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

And More!

We gave you our review of the 30 for 30 “Nature Boy” Documentary, what we liked, what we didnt like and our overall thoughts on it.

We also had the Smackdown Throwdown with AJ Styles against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch against James Ellsworth & More. We then gave you the NXT Rundown featuring a Roderick Strong against Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream in action and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack110917.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)