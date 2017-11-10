Ottawa to host more Impact tapings in the future

Jeremy Borash announced during one of the Impact television shows being taped this week that this was the first time that Impact taped a show in Ottawa…but it certainly won’t be the last time. For the past few years, the company has called Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida their home base for tapings. While that often resulted in a packed studio, Impact got no money from those tapings as members of the audience do not have to pay since they’re already in the park and anything in the park is covered by the entrance fee. With now Impact offices relocating from Nashville to Toronto at the Anthem Sports & Entertainment headquarters, it only makes sense for the company to hold more tapings in Canada. The only problem will be some of the talent might not be able to get in the country if they have legal issues but now Impact can charge for tickets and actually make some money.

