McMahon gave the go-ahead for Jericho to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 12

Speaking to Tokyo Sports, IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega said that Vince McMahon gave his blessing to Chris Jericho to wrestle him at Wrestle Kingdom 12 this coming January. “Although Jericho is not full-time, he still has a deal with WWE, so of course Vince is giving permission,” Omega said, adding that he doesn’t know if there are any other intentions behind his go ahead. Jericho will be wrestling in his first non-WWE match since he signed with the company back in 1999. His involvement at Wrestle Kingdom came to a surprise to pretty much everyone and Jericho has mastered the art of keeping a surprise even in this day and age where everything leaks on the Internet. The January 4 match at the Tokyo Dome has garnered a lot of attention and publicity for New Japan Pro Wrestling. At this point, the match for the IWGP U.S. title is a one-time deal for Jericho.

