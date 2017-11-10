Latest Buzz on Possible Ronda Rousey WWE Debut

The current WWE European Tour is in its final stages, and COO Triple H recently appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss, among other things, the latest on Ronda Rousey competing in WWE.

Triple H’s comments on Rousey: “She is very interested in our business, always has been. (She’s a) Huge fan, that’s where the ‘Rowdy Ronda’ came from. I think she’s interested in the opportunity, and I’m interested in offering her the opportunity, so we have some talking to do.”

With the rumored Survivor Series matchup involving WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Sasha Banks) no longer an option, it appears WrestleMania 34 may be the next option for Rousey to compete in a WWE ring.

If Rousey is preparing for a WrestleMania 34 match, she’ll obviously have to physically prepared. Reports suggest that, given her UFC experience, it shouldn’t take too long to reach the endurance level needed for professional wrestling. Reports also suggest that Rousey has been training at WWE’s Performance Center in Florida.

Rousey’s opponent is obviously unknown, but the favorites appear to be Charlotte Flair and current RAW Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss. Another possibility may be Stephanie McMahon; Rousey & McMahon had an altercation in the middle of the ring, at WrestleMania 31, which also included The Rock.

SOURCE: Bleacher Report

